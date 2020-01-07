Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

January 7, 2020 9:15 am
 
Tuesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,359,180

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-0, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka (1), Switzerland, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 7-6 (10), 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-5.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (4), France, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

