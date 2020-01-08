ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,359,180
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 16
Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-1, 6-4.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 13-11.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (4), France, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
