ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

January 8, 2020 8:36 am
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,359,180

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-1, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 13-11.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (4), France, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

