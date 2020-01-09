ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,359,180
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinal
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.