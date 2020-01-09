Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

January 9, 2020 10:00 am
 
Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,359,180

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

