ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

Friday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,359,180
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Stan Wawrinka (1), Switzerland, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Semifinal
Men’s Doubles
Semifinal
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, 7-5, 6-2.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.