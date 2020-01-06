ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

Monday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1,359,180
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 6-3, 6-4.
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Rashed Nawaf, Qatar, 6-3, 6-1.
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.