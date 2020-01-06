ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

Monday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,359,180

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Rashed Nawaf, Qatar, 6-3, 6-1.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

