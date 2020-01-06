Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Doha Open Results

January 6, 2020 8:42 am
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $1,359,180

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Rashed Nawaf, Qatar, 6-3, 6-1.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set