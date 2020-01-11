Listen Live Sports

Atwood lifts Lamar past Houston Baptist 102-92

January 11, 2020 10:53 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 21 points as Lamar topped Houston Baptist 102-92 on Saturday night. Davion Buster added 20 points for the Cardinals.

V.J. Holmes had 19 points and seven assists for Lamar (9-8, 3-3 Southland Conference). Avery Sullivan added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Lamar is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Lamar scored 58 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Ian DuBose had 24 points for the Huskies (1-12, 1-3). Benjamin Uloko added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jalon Gates had 11 points.

Lamar matches up against Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. Houston Baptist faces New Orleans at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

