Atwood scores 23 in Lamar’s 89-77 win over Incarnate Word

January 22, 2020 10:25 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar beat Incarnate Word 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster had 18 points for Lamar (10-10, 4-5 Southland Conference). V.J. Holmes added 18 points. Anderson Kopp had 12 points.

Drew Lutz scored a season-high 25 points for Incarnate Word (4-14, 1-6). Keaston Willis added 24 points. Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 21 points.

Lamar matches up against Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday. Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

