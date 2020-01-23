Auburn 59, Mississippi 43

MISSISSIPPI (7-12)

Kitchens 2-4 0-0 4, Alexander 3-10 0-0 8, Lewis 1-7 0-0 3, Rankin 2-5 0-0 4, Reid 1-6 1-2 3, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Cage 4-14 0-0 12, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-11 1-2 7, Totals 17-62 2-4 43

AUBURN (7-10)

Howard 1-6 1-2 3, Thompson 3-10 4-4 10, Alexander 2-10 2-3 7, Benton 5-13 4-4 17, Moore 4-12 0-0 10, White 2-3 1-2 5, Hansen 3-8 0-0 7, Hughes 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-66 12-15 59

Mississippi 18 2 14 9 — 43 Auburn 17 4 17 21 — 59

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 7-29 (Alexander 2-6, Lewis 1-7, Reid 0-3, Cage 4-11, Smith 0-2), Auburn 7-27 (Howard 0-4, Alexander 1-4, Benton 3-8, Moore 2-4, Hansen 1-5, Hughes 0-2). Assists_Mississippi 9 (Reid 6), Auburn 11 (Alexander 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 37 (Kitchens 3-6), Auburn 55 (Thompson 5-13). Total Fouls_Mississippi 13, Auburn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,483.

