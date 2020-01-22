Listen Live Sports

Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele agrees to new 3-year deal

January 22, 2020 10:06 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the deal on Wednesday. The school did not release terms of the contract.

Steele was set to make about $1.9 million last year.

Auburn has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of Steele’s four seasons. Besides the Tigers, only four other FBS programs have held opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

Auburn’s defense produced two potential high NFL draft picks this season, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Marlon Davidson.

