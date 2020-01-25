Austin Peay 86, Belmont 78

BELMONT (14-7)

Kunkel 6-13 0-1 13, Murphy 10-18 1-2 23, Scanlon 6-9 2-2 18, Benkert 2-5 2-2 7, Muszynski 4-8 0-0 8, Hopkins 3-6 0-0 8, Pierson 0-2 0-0 0, Adelsperger 0-0 1-2 1, Listau 0-3 0-0 0, Hollander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 6-9 78.

AUSTIN PEAY (14-7)

Taylor 5-10 2-2 13, Adams 9-20 4-5 24, Butler 2-5 0-1 6, Paez 3-6 6-6 13, Abaev 8-16 2-4 18, Woodard 1-2 4-4 6, Conteh 0-1 0-0 0, Djurisic 2-3 0-0 6, Hinson 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 18-22 86.

Halftime_Belmont 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 10-30 (Scanlon 4-6, Hopkins 2-4, Murphy 2-6, Benkert 1-4, Kunkel 1-4, Muszynski 0-1, Pierson 0-2, Listau 0-3), Austin Peay 8-23 (Butler 2-3, Djurisic 2-3, Adams 2-7, Paez 1-4, Taylor 1-4, Conteh 0-1, Woodard 0-1). Fouled Out_Kunkel. Rebounds_Belmont 27 (Kunkel, Muszynski 6), Austin Peay 39 (Taylor 17). Assists_Belmont 18 (Murphy 10), Austin Peay 12 (Adams 6). Total Fouls_Belmont 18, Austin Peay 16. A_2,429 (7,257).

