Austin Peay 99, Tennessee St. 74

January 23, 2020 11:56 pm
 
TENNESSEE ST. (12-8)

Littlejohn 1-6 0-0 3, Marshall 5-14 0-2 11, Freeman 6-15 4-4 19, Washington 6-12 3-4 17, Johnson 2-8 2-2 6, Egbuta 6-7 1-5 13, Brown 0-1 2-3 2, Kone 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 27-65 13-22 74.

AUSTIN PEAY (13-7)

Adams 11-20 10-11 37, Taylor 13-18 5-6 37, Butler 1-7 0-0 2, Abaev 0-4 4-4 4, Paez 2-7 2-2 6, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Conteh 2-3 0-0 5, Hinson 1-5 0-0 2, Djurisic 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Devault 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 21-23 99.

Halftime_Austin Peay 52-43. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 7-20 (Freeman 3-5, Washington 2-5, Littlejohn 1-4, Marshall 1-5, Brown 0-1), Austin Peay 14-28 (Taylor 6-6, Adams 5-10, Bates 1-1, Conteh 1-1, Woodard 1-2, Butler 0-2, Hinson 0-2, Paez 0-4). Fouled Out_Egbuta. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 36 (Washington 9), Austin Peay 39 (Taylor 14). Assists_Tennessee St. 14 (Littlejohn, Freeman 6), Austin Peay 15 (Paez 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 20, Austin Peay 18. A_2,033 (7,257).

