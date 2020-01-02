Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Austin Peay beats SE Missouri 78-63 to open OVC play

January 2, 2020 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Jordyn Adams scored 22 points and Terry Taylor added another 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Austin Peay opened Ohio Valley Conference play by beating Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Thursday night.

Carlos Paez had 13 points and Antuan Butler dished six assists to help Austin Peay (7-7) collect its sixth straight home victory.

Alex Caldwell had 12 points for the Redhawks (4-10). Skyler Hogan and DQ Nicholas each had 11 points.

Austin Peay faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri faces Murray State on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time