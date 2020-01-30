Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay beats SIUE 82-58, remains unbeaten in conference

January 30, 2020 11:36 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams had 17 points to lead five Austin Peay players in double figures as the Governors won their ninth consecutive game, routing Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-58 on Thursday night.

Eli Abaev added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors. Alec Woodard chipped in 11 points as did Terry Taylor, who came into the game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring at 23.0 points per game. Taylor had nine rebounds and nine assists. Evan Hinson added 10 points.

Cam Williams had 14 points for the Cougars (5-17, 2-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 11 points. Zeke Moore had 10 points.

Austin Peay (15-7, 9-0) matches up against Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Murray State on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

