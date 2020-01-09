Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay dumps Tennessee Tech behind Taylor double-double

January 9, 2020 10:31 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 20 and Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech 75-62 on Thursday.

Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez each scored 10. Austin Peay (9-7, 3-0 Ohio Valley) was 29-of-58 shooting (50%).

Austin Peay built a 13-5 lead and never trailed. Adams’ 6-0 run on a jumper and a pair of layups made it 23-12 with 6:11 before halftime. The Governors led 35-24 at intermission, and a 10-6 stretch to start the second half pushed the lead to 15.

Jr. Clay’s layup with 5:22 left brought the Golden Eagles within 58-53 to cap a 21-7 outburst in a nine-minute span but they never got closer.

The Governors have won three straight and five of seven.

Clay led the Golden Eagles (3-13, 0-3) with 20 points and Darius Allen 10.

