Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Austin Peay (10-7, 4-0) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-13, 0-4)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. Austin Peay has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 82-71 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Governors have allowed just 63.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 77.6 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-4 when it scores at least 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or less. The Governors are 4-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Governors have averaged 21.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

