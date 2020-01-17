Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs UTM

Austin Peay (11-7, 5-0) vs. UT Martin (5-11, 1-4)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. Austin Peay has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Skyhawks. UT Martin’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, a 76-72 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 78 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game across five conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 72.2 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Parker Stewart has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last five games. Stewart has accounted for 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-9 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 5-2 when it scores at least 76.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has won its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Governors have averaged 21.4 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

