Australian Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, 6-1, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

