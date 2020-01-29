Listen Live Sports

Australian Open Results

January 29, 2020 7:00 pm
 
Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Simona Halep (4), Romania, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

