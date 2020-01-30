Listen Live Sports

Australian Open Results

January 30, 2020 11:05 pm
 
Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

