Australian Open Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD71,000,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
