Australian Open Results

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD71,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Tatsuma Ito, Japan, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz (31), Poland, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-7 (4), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Benoit Paire (21), France, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0.

John Millman, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Dayana Yastremska (23), Ukraine, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Johanna Konta (12), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-1, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 7-5.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Peng Shuai, China, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Madison Keys (10), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

