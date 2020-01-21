Awosika, CS Fullerton visit UC Davis

Cal State Fullerton (6-13, 1-3) vs. UC Davis (8-11, 2-1)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton will go up against Joe Mooney and UC Davis. Awosika has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Mooney is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 48 percent of all UC Davis points this season. For Cal State Fullerton, Awosika, Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Cal State Fullerton scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Titans have scored 63.8 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 59.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 18.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. UC Davis has an assist on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 24 of 61 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

