Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Azore lifts Texas-Arlington past Texas St. 64-62

January 25, 2020 7:58 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — David Azore registered 19 points and six rebounds as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Texas State 64-62 on Saturday.

Radshad Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Texas State totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Nijal Pearson had 26 points for the Bobcats (12-9, 5-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Isiah Small added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas-Arlington plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Texas State plays Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

