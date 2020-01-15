Back coaching in Germany, Klinsmann hunts for paperwork

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klinsmann’s is facing more than his Bundesliga opponents in his return to coaching. He is also facing the German bureaucracy.

Klinsmann needs to show Germany’s soccer federation, known as the DFB, a valid coaching license to remain officially recognized as head coach of his new club Hertha Berlin as he prepares for Sunday’s game against defending champion Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann continued living in the U.S. after being fired as national team coach in 2016 and said he left the paperwork on the wrong side of the Atlantic.

“It’s lying somewhere in my little house in California, in some drawer. We’ll find it again,” he said Wednesday.

“The things that the DFB needs, all the information, I’ve mailed all that over. It’s all being taken care of. It’s not a problem,” he said.

The paperwork issue was first reported by German newspaper Bild.

Klinsmann didn’t expect to be coaching when he returned to soccer with Hertha. Klinsmann had been tapped to join the club’s supervisory board in early November but ended up being offered the coaching role when Ante Covic was fired following a run of poor results.

Since then, Klinsmann has hauled Hertha away from the threat of relegation with two wins and two draws in his five games in charge.

