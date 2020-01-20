Listen Live Sports

Baker scores 19 to lift UNC-Asheville over Longwood 71-66

January 20, 2020 9:47 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeVon Baker posted 19 points as UNC-Asheville beat Longwood 71-66 on Monday night.

Coty Jude had 14 points for UNC-Asheville (8-9, 2-4 Big South Conference). Lavar Batts Jr. added 12 points and LJ Thorpe had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Tajion Jones, who led the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, scored six points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Shabooty Phillips had 16 points and six rebounds for the Lancers (6-14, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. JaShaun Smith added 13 points and DeShaun Wade had 12 points and six rebounds.

UNC-Asheville plays Radford at home on Thursday. Longwood matches up against High Point on the road on Saturday.

