Baker, UNC-Asheville host Radford

Radford (10-8, 5-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (8-9, 2-4)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Carlik Jones and Radford will take on DeVon Baker and UNC-Asheville. The senior C. Jones has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Baker, a sophomore, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Radford has relied heavily on its seniors. C. Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Donald Hicks and Cle’von Greene have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 97 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 72.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: C. Jones has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 3-9 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UNC-Asheville has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.3 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.