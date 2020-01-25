Listen Live Sports

Balanced scoring leads Southern past Alabama State 80-71

January 25, 2020 9:17 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Williams scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern turned back Alabama State 80-71 on Saturday.

Williams made 6 of 8 shots from the floor for the Jaguars (7-13, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and grabbed six rebounds. Amel Kuljuhovic added 13 points and six boards. Brendan Brook came off the bench to score 12, while fellow reserves Isaiah Rollins and Montese Blake added 10 points apiece.

Tobi Ewuosho scored a career-high 26 to pace the Hornets (3-16, 2-4). Ewuosho knocked down 9 of 12 shots and added six rebounds. Decardo Day made two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Southern shot 61% from the floor (27 of 44) and made 9 of 17 from distance (53%). Alabama State made 24 of 52 shots (46%) overall, but just 6 of 23 from beyond the arc (26%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

