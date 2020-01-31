Listen Live Sports

Ballard, Rogers lead Cal Poly past Cal State Fullerton in OT

January 31, 2020 12:36 am
 
1 min read
      

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Junior Ballard poured in a career-high 32 points and freshman Colby Rogers made a layup at the buzzer in overtime to spark Cal Poly to a 101-100 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Ballard nailed 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and sank 11 of 14 free throws for the Mustangs (5-15, 2-4 Big West Conference). Keith Smith added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Rogers finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jamal Smith scored 11 before fouling out.

Cal Poly led 93-88 with 10 seconds left in regulation, but Austen Awosika hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining and sank a jumper off a turnover at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Smith made 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds to go in overtime to give the Mustangs a 99-98 lead. Awosika buried a jumper with 4 seconds left to give the Titans (8-14, 3-4) a one-point lead, setting the stage for Rogers’ game-winner.

Jackson Rowe scored a career-high 32 and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace Cal State Fullerton. Awosika added a career-best 30 points. The pair combined to make 21 of 33 shots from the floor. Brandon Kamga finished with 16 points, while Wayne Arnold scored 14 off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

