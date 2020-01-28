Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bama faces tough test vs No. 22 LSU

January 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Alabama (12-7, 4-2) vs. No. 22 LSU (15-4, 6-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 LSU presents a tough challenge for Alabama. Alabama has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. LSU has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Florida and Texas last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Skylar Mays has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Mays is Emmitt Williams, who is putting up 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Kira Lewis Jr., who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

PERFECT WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 5-7 when opponents score more than 72.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 68.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Alabama defense has allowed 76.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 286th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral