Bama looks for home win vs Miss. St.

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1) vs. Alabama (7-6, 0-1)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama looks for its fourth straight win over Mississippi State at Coleman Coliseum. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Alabama was a 67-61 win on Feb. 20, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 15.8 points and 10 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 14.5 points and four assists.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 69.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Alabama offense has averaged 79 possessions per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide fifth nationally. Mississippi State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 320th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

