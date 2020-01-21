Beal and the Wizards take on the Heat

Washington Wizards (14-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (30-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Miami. He ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 27.2 points per game.

The Heat are 19-6 in conference games. Miami is 14-6 against opponents below .500.

The Wizards are 3-6 against Southeast Division opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and shooting 46 percent.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won 123-105 in the last meeting on Dec. 30. Jordan McRae led Washington with 29 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendrick Nunn ranks second on the Heat scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 27.2 points and is adding 4.5 rebounds. Ish Smith has averaged 5.9 assists and scored 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (back).

Wizards: Anzejs Pasecniks: day to day (ankle), Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

