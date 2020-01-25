Listen Live Sports

Beaudion scores 19 points, Cleveland State dumps Milwaukee

January 25, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

Craig Beaudion scored 19 points as Cleveland State efe Milwaukee 70-53 on Saturday.

Tre Gomillion had 14 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (8-14, 4-5 Horizon League), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Jaalam Hill added 12 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points and eight rebounds. Beaudion hit 10 of 11 foul shots for the Vikings.

Milwaukee shot 25% for the game, missed 17 3-pointers and had one player score in double figures, Darius Roy with 11 points. He made 2 of 11 shots from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Te’Jon Lucas and Josh Thomas were the only players to make as many as three baskets for the Panthers.

On the positive side, the Panthers (10-11, 5-4) made 19 of 20 free throws, with Roy going 7-for-7. He also had six steals.

Cleveland State led 43-21 at halftime after shooting 64%. Milwaukee shot 25% in the first half.

Cleveland St. plays IUPUI at home on Thursday. Milwaukee faces Wright St. at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

