Bell carries Loyola Marymount past San Diego 64-58

January 3, 2020 12:35 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Bell had 13 points as Loyola Marymount beat San Diego 64-58 on Thursday night.

Both teams were playing their first West Coast Conference game of the season.

Parker Dortch had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (7-8). Ivan Alipiev added 10 points.

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (7-9). Yauhen Massalski added 12 points. James Jean-Marie had 11 points.

Loyola Marymount matches up against Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. San Diego takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

