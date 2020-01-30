Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 84

BELMONT (15-7)

Kunkel 0-0 0-0 8, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Muszynski 0-0 0-0 19. Totals 0-0 0-0 27.

TENNESSEE TECH (5-17)

Allen 0-0 0-0 16, Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Davidson 0-0 0-0 3, Vick 0-0 0-0 21, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 40.

Halftime_Belmont 46-25. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 0-0 (), Tennessee Tech 0-0 (). Rebounds_Belmont 12 (Kunkel, Murphy 6), Tennessee Tech 16 (Allen 8). Assists_Belmont 6 (Murphy 4), Tennessee Tech 15 (Clay 8). Total Fouls_Belmont 0, Tennessee Tech 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.