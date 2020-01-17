Listen Live Sports

Belmont looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Morehead State (9-9, 3-2) vs. Belmont (13-5, 4-1)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. In its last six wins against the Eagles, Belmont has won by an average of 17 points. Morehead State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 78-77 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Bruins have scored 83.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 79.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.6 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Morehead State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 59.6 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bruins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Belmont has an assist on 71 of 102 field goals (69.6 percent) over its past three outings while Morehead State has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a collective unit has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

