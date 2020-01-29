Belmont, Tenn. Tech meet in conference play

Belmont (14-7, 5-3) vs. Tennessee Tech (5-16, 2-6)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Belmont battles Tennessee Tech. Each team is coming off of a loss on Saturday. Tennessee Tech lost 80-74 at home to Eastern Kentucky, while Belmont fell 86-78 at Austin Peay.

STEPPING UP: Jr. Clay has put up 12.8 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Clay is Keishawn Davidson, who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Grayson Murphy has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. Murphy has accounted for 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee Tech is 0-13 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Belmont is a perfect 8-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Bruins are 6-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 12th among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 73 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th overall).

