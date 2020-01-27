Listen Live Sports

Berger scores 25, No. 20 Indiana women top Minnesota 65-52

January 27, 2020 9:53 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and the No. 20 Indiana women beat Minnesota 65-52 on Monday night.

Jaelynn Penn added 15 points and Ali Patberg had 11 with six rebounds and three assists for the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but pulled ahead for good on a 12-2 run in which Berger scored eight points to lead 27-23 at halftime.

The Hoosiers made 20 of 24 free throws (83%), including 15 of 18 in the fourth quarter that helped them to their largest lead of the night, 60-47, with 1:55 to play. Berger was 5 of 6 from the foul line while Penn and Aleksa Gulbe were each 4 for 4.

Indiana shot just 11% from 3-point range (1 of 9) to Minnesota’s 26% (5 of 19).

Jasmine Powell hit 2 of 6 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Taiye Bello had 11 points with 13 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-8, 2-7), who were outrebounded 40-33. Jasmine Brunson scored 11 points and Sara Scalia had nine.

Indian hosts Wisconsin on Thursday and Minnesota plays Nebraska at home, also on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

