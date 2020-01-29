Listen Live Sports

Bergersen, Koval spark Central Arkansas to 88-68 victory

January 29, 2020 10:59 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points as Central Arkansas rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 88-68 with a big second half on Wednesday night.

Hayden Koval added 18 points with 14 rebounds for Central Arkansas (6-15, 5-5 Southland Conference). Jared Chatham added 14 points. DeAndre Jones had 10 points and six assists.

Pape Diop had 13 points for the Lions (6-15, 3-7). Von Julien added 12 points.

Southeastern Louisiana closed to 60-55 on a Diop steal and free throw halfway through the final period but Central Arkansas launched a 14-7 run over the next 4:41 to put the game away. The Bears were 5-for-9 shooting with two steals during the run.

Central Arkansas takes on Northwestern State on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana faces New Orleans at home on Saturday.

