Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Betrand, Fobbs lead Towson past UNC Wilmington 67-60

January 4, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Allen Betrand and Brian Fobbs each scored 16 points and Towson won a battle of two winless teams in the Colonial Athletic Association beating UNC Wilmington 67-60 on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims made two free throws with 4:37 remaining to tie the game at 49-all. Fobbs and Bertrand followed with 3-pointer in succession and the Tigers (7-9, 1-3) led the rest of the way. Ty Gadsen brought UNC Wilmington within 59-58 with 56 second left, but Bertand made four free throws and Jakigh Dottin made two in a nine-second span to seal it.

Towson won the rebound battle with 44-31 edge despite its 17 turnovers.

Sims led the Seahawks (5-12, 0-4) with 14 points and Shykeim Phillips and Gadsen each scored 10.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history