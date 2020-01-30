BG looks to extend streak vs Buffalo

Bowling Green (16-5, 7-1) vs. Buffalo (14-7, 5-3)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its eighth straight conference win against Buffalo. Bowling Green’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 79-61 on Jan. 3. Buffalo is coming off a 77-74 win at Akron in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to score 50 percent of Buffalo’s points this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bowling Green scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Buffalo is 0-5 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 14-2 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Buffalo is a sterling 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or less. The Bulls are 3-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 79.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 19th among Division 1 teams. The Bowling Green defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

