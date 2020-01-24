BG looks to extend streak vs Toledo

Bowling Green (14-5, 5-1) vs. Toledo (11-8, 3-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its sixth straight conference win against Toledo. Bowling Green’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 79-61 on Jan. 3. Toledo is coming off an 83-74 win at Ohio in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has benefited heavily from its seniors. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Falcons points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-8 when fewer than five Rockets players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Bowling Green has won its last three road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the nation. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

