The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Big Ten Glance

January 2, 2020 1:59 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 8 4 0 0 24 46 32 13 6 0
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 10 9 1
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 12 4 2
Notre Dame 5 3 2 1 18 25 23 9 7 2
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 7 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 7 11 2
Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 5, Ferris St. 2

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan 2

Wednesday’s Game

Wisconsin 3, U.S. Under-18 2

Friday’s Game

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Cornell at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

Niagara at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Army West Point or Providence at Las Vegas, 8:30 or Mid

Friday, Jan. 10

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

