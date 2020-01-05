Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Big Ten Glance

January 5, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 8 4 0 0 24 46 32 15 6 0
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 13 5 2
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 10 9 1
Notre Dame 5 3 2 1 18 25 23 9 7 3
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 7 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 7 11 2
Friday’s Game

Penn St. 3, Niagara 2

W. Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1

Cornell 5, Ohio St. 2

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 2, Niagara 0

Ohio St. 2, Army West Point 1, OT

Sunday’s Game

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

