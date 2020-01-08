Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Big Ten Glance

January 8, 2020 12:32 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 8 4 0 0 24 46 32 15 6 0
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 13 5 2
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 10 9 1
Notre Dame 5 3 2 1 18 25 23 10 7 3
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 7 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 7 11 2
Friday’s Game

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Minnesota, 8 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Jan. 18

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

