Big Ten Glance

January 26, 2020 2:21 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan St. 9 6 1 0 28 40 31 13 12 1
Penn St. 9 6 1 0 28 54 47 17 8 1
Ohio St. 8 6 2 0 26 41 42 15 8 3
Notre Dame 6 7 3 2 23 40 43 11 11 4
Minnesota 5 5 4 3 12 37 39 10 10 4
Michigan 5 7 2 1 18 34 29 10 11 3
Wisconsin 5 10 1 1 17 40 55 10 13 1
Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 4, Penn St. 2

Wisconsin 6, Notre Dame 4

Minnesota 6, Ohio St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 1

Penn St. 2, Michigan St. 1, OT

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 2

U.S. Under-18 4, Michigan 1, exhibition

Friday, Jan. 31

Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

