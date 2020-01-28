Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

January 28, 2020 11:26 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan St. 9 6 1 0 28 40 31 13 12 1
Penn St. 9 6 1 0 28 54 47 17 8 1
Ohio St. 8 6 2 0 26 41 42 15 8 3
Notre Dame 6 7 3 2 23 40 43 11 11 4
Minnesota 5 5 4 3 12 37 39 10 10 4
Michigan 5 7 2 1 18 34 29 10 11 3
Wisconsin 5 10 1 1 17 40 55 10 13 1
Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

