Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|1
|0
|28
|40
|31
|13
|12
|1
|Penn St.
|9
|6
|1
|0
|28
|54
|47
|17
|8
|1
|Ohio St.
|8
|6
|2
|0
|26
|41
|42
|15
|8
|3
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|3
|2
|23
|40
|43
|11
|11
|4
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|4
|3
|12
|37
|39
|10
|10
|4
|Michigan
|5
|7
|2
|1
|18
|34
|29
|10
|11
|3
|Wisconsin
|5
|10
|1
|1
|17
|40
|55
|10
|13
|1
|Friday’s Games
Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
