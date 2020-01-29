Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bile, Chougkaz lead Northwestern State past New Orleans

January 29, 2020 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chudier Bile had 20 points and Nikos Chougkaz had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Jamaure Gregg scored 12 points and Larry Owens had four assists for the Demons (8-11, 5-5 Southland Conference).

Jahmel Myers had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Privateers (6-15, 2-9). Bryson Robinson had 15 points and Jaylen Key added 13. New Orleans lost its fourth straight game for the third time this season.

Northwestern State plays Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. New Orleans plays at Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck