The Associated Press
 
Bile scores career-high 22 in Northwestern State’s 71-66 win

January 8, 2020 11:08 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Chudier Bile scored a career-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds as Northwestern State snapped its seven-game road losing streak, beating Incarnate Word 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Bile hit 11 of 13 from the free throw line and 5-for-8 from the floor.

Trenton Massner had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for Northwestern State (6-8, 3-2 Southland Conference). C.J. Jones added eight points with six assists. Nikos Chougkaz had eight rebounds for the Demons.

Keaston Willis scored 16 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 0-3), including three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Those points pulled Incarnate Word to 69-66 with 25 seconds remaining, but the UIW losing streak stretched to four games. Marcus Larsson added 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Drew Lutz had 12 points and eight assists.

Dwight Murray Jr., the Cardinals’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, had 2 points. He shot 0 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State plays McNeese State on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word faces New Orleans at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

