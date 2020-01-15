Listen Live Sports

Bile’s 3 sends Northwestern St. past Nicholls St. 73-72

January 15, 2020 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Chudier Bile sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give Northwestern State the win over Nicholls State 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern State trailed 72-70 in the final seconds and Bile drained his 3-pointer after Nicholls State’s Kevin Johnson missed two free throw attempts.

Jairus Roberson had a season-high 24 points, shooting 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Trenton Massner had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern State (7-9, 4-3 Southland Conference). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Bile added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He also committed eight turnovers. John Norvel had 10 points.

Warith Alatishe had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (11-7, 5-2), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Elvis Harvey Jr. added 15 points. Dexter McClanahan had 14 points.

Northwestern State matches up against Stephen F. Austin at home next Wednesday. Nicholls State plays Central Arkansas at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

