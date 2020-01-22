Listen Live Sports

Binghamton 83, Stony Brook 79

January 22, 2020 9:25 pm
 
BINGHAMTON (8-11)

Tinsley 6-7 1-1 14, Sessoms 10-21 1-1 25, Sarr 6-14 5-6 19, Caldwell 6-12 1-3 14, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Hjalmarsson 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Athuai 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 8-11 83.

STONY BROOK (13-8)

Foreman 3-15 2-2 10, Latimer 3-9 0-0 9, Olaniyi 7-17 3-4 20, Gueye 5-10 5-7 16, Garcia 8-13 0-1 16, Otchere 1-1 0-0 2, Ochefu 2-2 0-1 4, Stephenson-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 0-0 1-2 1, McKenzie 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-68 12-19 79.

Halftime_Binghamton 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 11-33 (Sessoms 4-9, Mills 2-6, Sarr 2-7, Hjalmarsson 1-1, Tinsley 1-2, Caldwell 1-7, Brown 0-1), Stony Brook 9-29 (Latimer 3-8, Olaniyi 3-8, Foreman 2-10, Gueye 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Binghamton 34 (Sarr 14), Stony Brook 33 (Gueye 10). Assists_Binghamton 15 (Sessoms 7), Stony Brook 15 (Foreman 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 17, Stony Brook 16. A_2,261 (4,160).

