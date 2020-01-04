Listen Live Sports

Bishop helps Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant with 25 points

January 4, 2020 4:14 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kaleb Bishop had a career-high 25 points plus 15 rebounds as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly beat Bryant 77-73 on Saturday.

Brandon Powell had 13 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Elyjah Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jahlil Jenkins, who led the Knights in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (2 of 12). Xzavier Malone-Key, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Knights, was held to 6 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Adam Grant had 28 points for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1). Charles Pride added 13 points. Ikenna Ndugba had six rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson faces Sacred Heart at home on Thursday. Bryant plays Mount St. Mary’s at home next Saturday.

